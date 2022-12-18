Paul finished Saturday's 118-114 win over the Pelicans with 18 points (6-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 35 minutes.

Paul only took three shots in the first half, hitting one of them from three off an assist from Devin Booker. The Suns point guard was more aggressive in the second half, going 5-of-8 from the field for 15 points, including 4-of-6 from three as Phoenix narrowly escaped with the win. Six of Paul's team-high eight dimes came in the second half and he's now dished seven or more assists in five straight.