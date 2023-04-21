Paul posted 11 points (5-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals in 41 minutes during Thursday's 129-124 victory over the Clippers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Paul couldn't buy a bucket from three-point range and committed three turnovers, but the Suns pulled out back-to-back wins thanks to a superstar performance from Devin Booker. The veteran point guard is averaging 11.3 points, 8.3 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals through the Suns' first three playoff games, but he's shooting just 37.5 percent from the field and 18.2 percent from deep.