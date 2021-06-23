There is optimism from the Suns that Paul (COVID-19) could make his return for Thursday's Game 3 against the Clippers, Dave McMenamin and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN report.

Tuesday marked the sixth day that Paul was in isolation because of COVID-19-related mandates. During most of the regular season, players were required to quarantine for at least 10 days, but vaccinated players operate on a different standard, making it possible for the reportedly-vaccinated Paul to return as soon as Thursday. If Paul is cleared, it's not clear if he'll be 100 percent for Game 3. There haven't been any updates regarding how he's handling the illness.