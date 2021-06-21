Paul remains in the league's COVID-19 protocols but is symptom-free while quarantining in Los Angeles, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

While the fact that Paul is not exhibiting symptoms is an excellent sign, it remains unclear just how long he'll have to remain quarantined before he's allowed to rejoin the team. Paul tested positive for COVID-19 during the gap between the Western Conference Semifinals and Finals and was held out of Sunday's Game 1 against the Clippers, which the Suns were able to win without him behind a 40-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist triple-double from Devin Booker. When asked about Paul's outlook Sunday, coach Monty Williams didn't offer many details. "It's just a day-to-day thing with him right now," Williams said postgame. "I probably drive the people here crazy with that, but that's the way it is. We're hopeful that any day now we hear he can ramp up and get back with us. But right now, he's in the protocol." For now, Paul should be considered very much questionable for Tuesday's Game 2.