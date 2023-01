Paul (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Paul has missed six consecutive games with soreness in his right hip and will land a questionable tag for the second straight tilt. The point guard's absence has led to Duane Washington and Saben Lee seeing expanded run, but if Paul manages to return Saturday he would be in line for a larger usage without Devin Booker (groin).