Paul closed with 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 victory over the Nuggets.

Paul saved his best for last as he scored 14 of his 21 points in the final quarter, helping the Suns to a crucial victory in Game 1. Still clearly bothered by his recent shoulder injury, Paul does appear to be coming to terms with his limitations, and barring any setbacks, he should continue to improve with every passing game. The fact Game 2 is on Friday certainly works in his favor.