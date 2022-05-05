Paul chipped in 28 points (11-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 129-109 win over the Mavericks.

Paul was again very efficient from the field, making 11 of 16 shots to finish just behind Devin Booker (30 points) for team high-scoring honors. The veteran point guard also led Phoenix with eight assists and finished second with six boards on the night. It's a bit surprising that Paul has gone three games without a double-digit assist performance, but over that stretch he is averaging 26.7 points on an eye-popping 74.4 percent field-goal conversion rate.