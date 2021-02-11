Paul registered 28 points (10-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block across 32 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Bucks.

Paul ended just three assists shy of what would've been his seventh double-double of the campaign, and the 28-point haul was his fourth-best scoring tally of the season. The veteran playmaker looked recovered from the hamstring problem that sidelined him from Monday's matchup against the Cavaliers, and he should continue to run the offense as long as he's healthy.