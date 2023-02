Paul logged nine points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and five steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 victory over the Nets.

Paul was the lone player in Tuesday's game to tally 10 or more assists, also leading the team in steals while finishing one point shy of a double-double outing. Paul has posted 10 or more assists 16 times this season, including in two straight games.