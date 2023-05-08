The Suns are preparing to be without Paul (groin) for Tuesday's Game 5 in Denver, but he could potentially return for Thursday's Game 6 in Phoenix, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Paul has missed back-to-back games due to a strained left groin, but the Suns have won both of those matchups to tie the series at 2-2. Phoenix will release its official injury report for Game 5 sometime Monday afternoon, but it sounds like the veteran point guard will be listed as doubtful, at best. If he's sidelined as expected, Cameron Payne figures to draw another start at point guard, but Devin Booker and Kevin Durant will presumably continue handling the bulk of the offensive usage.