Paul totaled 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Monday's 121-114 win over the Mavericks.

Paul was uncharacteristically more of a scorer than a distributor in the victory, finishing with his lowest assist total of any game during the playoffs or regular season. The veteran point guard did contribute 19 points, however, and he turned the ball over only once across 29 minutes. Paul will likely do more as a passer to live up to the Point God moniker he has rightfully earned, though he has shown throughout the campaign that he is capable of leading Phoenix to victory in multiple ways.