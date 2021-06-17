Paul (COVID-19) will be re-evaluated on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Paul was placed in protocols Wednesday due to a positive test. It's not immediately clear how long he'll be sidelined, with more information possible coming Saturday. If the Jazz can force a Game 7 against the Clippers, that will push back the start date of the Western Conference Finals, which would be ideal for Paul and the Suns. However, there seems to be a realistic chance the point guard misses at least Game 1 of that series.