Paul (hip) will be available for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports reports.

Earlier in the day, it became clear that Paul was targeting a return Sunday night, and that will indeed be the case. The veteran will play for the first time since Jan. 6 after missing a string of seven straight games due to a hip injury. In 25 healthy contests this season, Paul is posting 13.4 points, 8.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals, but he's shooting a career-low 42.5 percent from the field. Expect Paul to potentially face a soft minutes restriction Sunday, given the layoff.