Huntley recorded 18 points (8-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 32 minutes Tuesday in the G League Valley Suns' 117-108 win over the Stockton Kings.

Huntley has yet to make his NBA debut since signing a two-way deal with Phoenix earlier this month, but he continues to thrive in the G League. Through 41 appearances with Valley, the undrafted rookie out of Appalachian State is averaging 15.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.7 steals in 26.7 minutes and is shooting 63.2 percent from the field.