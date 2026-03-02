Huntley agreed Monday with the Suns on a two-way contract, Michael Scotto of USA Today.

Huntley has now signed a two-way deal for the second time this season, as he previously put pen to paper on a contract with Phoenix after going undrafted out of Appalachian State in June. He ended up being waived before the start of the regular season and has since remained in the organization as a member of the G League's Valley Suns. Over 38 appearances with Valley, the rookie big man has averaged 14.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 26.1 minutes per game while converting at a 63.1 percent clip from the field.