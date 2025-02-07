Martin (abdomen/recently traded) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Jazz.

Martin is not listed on the club's initial injury report after being traded to the Suns on Thursday. The 29-year-old could still be ruled out later down the line, as he was just traded and previously missed the Hornets' last seven outings due to a sports hernia. Martin appeared in 39 regular-season outings (eight starts) for the Hornets before the trade, during which he averaged 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 24.8 minutes per contest.