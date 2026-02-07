Anthony (recently traded) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the 76ers.

Anthony was traded from Milwaukee to Phoenix on Thursday and will be available to make his Suns debut Saturday. The 25-year-old guard isn't guaranteed to see meaningful playing time for the Suns, though he could see an uptick in minutes if Devin Booker (ankle) or Jalen Green (hamstring/hip) is downgraded from questionable to out.