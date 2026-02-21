site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: suns-cole-anthony-wont-play-saturday-519629 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Suns' Cole Anthony: Won't play Saturday
•
1 min read
Anthony (not with team) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Magic.
Anthony was traded from Milwaukee to Phoenix on Feb. 5 but has yet to join his new club. His next opportunity to play will come Sunday against Portland.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read