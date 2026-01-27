Suns' Collin Gillespie: Added to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gillespie is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets due to a right hand sprain.
Gillespie is a late addition to the injury report, which tends to be an ominous sign. With Jalen Green (hamstring) and Devin Booker (ankle) already ruled out Tuesday, Jordan Goodwin could see plenty of minutes in the Phoenix backcourt. Jamaree Bouyea could also work his way into the streaming mix.
