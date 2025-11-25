Gillespie finished with 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals over 29 minutes off the bench during Monday's 114-92 loss to Houston.

The three steals tied his season high. Gillespie is emerging as the anchor of the Suns' second unit, scoring in double digits in six straight games while averaging 15.8 points, 4.7 boards, 4.3 assists, 2.8 threes and 1.5 steals in 29.3 minutes a contest and shooting 47.2 percent (17-for-36) from beyond the arc.