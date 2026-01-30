Gillespie supplied 16 points (5-12 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Thursday's 114-96 win over Detroit.

The third-year guard returned from a one-game absence due to a hand sprain and didn't miss a beat, draining multiple three-pointers in his eighth straight appearance. Gillespie has been locked in from beyond the arc during that stretch, averaging 14.9 points, 4.3 boards, 3.5 assists, 3.5 threes and 1.1 steals in 29.3 minutes while shooting a blistering 51.9 percent from long distance.