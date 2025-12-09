Gillespie racked up 19 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 108-105 win over Minnesota.

With Devin Booker (groin) sidelined, Gillespie got the starting nod for a third consecutive contest. The 26-year-old guard delivered an efficient performance from beyond the arc and finished as the team's second-leading scorer behind Mark Williams (22). Gillespie has scored in double figures in 12 straight games, knocking down at least three triples in nine of them.