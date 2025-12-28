Gillespie amassed 17 points (6-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 123-114 win over the Pelicans.

Gillespie had a well-rounded performance in this matchup, and he finished just three boards and three assists away from recording what would've been his first triple-double of the campaign. Gillespie has scored over 15 points in five games in a row and should remain a valuable fantasy asset as long as he can continue to score at this rate.