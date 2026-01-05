Gillespie accumulated eight points (3-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 108-105 win over the Thunder.

Gillespie continues to handle a sizable role in the Phoenix backcourt amid the ongoing absence of Jalen Green (hamstring). Since becoming a full-time starter at the beginning of December, Gillespie has averaged 15.6 points, 5.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 30.6 minutes per contest covering his last 14 games.