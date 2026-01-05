Suns' Collin Gillespie: Continues playing steady minutes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gillespie accumulated eight points (3-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 108-105 win over the Thunder.
Gillespie continues to handle a sizable role in the Phoenix backcourt amid the ongoing absence of Jalen Green (hamstring). Since becoming a full-time starter at the beginning of December, Gillespie has averaged 15.6 points, 5.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 30.6 minutes per contest covering his last 14 games.
More News
-
Suns' Collin Gillespie: Drains five triples Wednesday•
-
Suns' Collin Gillespie: Powers Phoenix to victory•
-
Suns' Collin Gillespie: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Suns' Collin Gillespie: Sniffs double-double during win•
-
Suns' Collin Gillespie: Nets 16 points with full line•
-
Suns' Collin Gillespie: Makes quick return•