Gillespie rolled his ankle during Friday's 133-118 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.
Gillespie posted five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) in two minutes before suffering the injury. Jaden Shackelford stepped up in Gillespie's absence.
