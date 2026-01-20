Gillespie closed with 22 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Monday's 126-117 win over Brooklyn.

Gillespie turned in a balanced performance, scoring at least 20 points for the first time in the past 12 games. It continues what has been a breakout season for Gillespie, who is currently putting up top-50 value in nine-category leagues, averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.9 three-pointers. He should be able to hold down a sizable spot in the rotation, even with Jalen Green (hamstring) slated to return as soon as Tuesday.