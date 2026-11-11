Gillespie recorded 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 133-110 victory over the Clippers.

Gillespie handed out a game-high eight assists off the bench, while all four of his made field goals came from beyond the arc. He also added a steal, continuing to provide defensive contributions. However, with Jordan Goodwin back from his calf injury, Phoenix's backcourt rotation is getting more crowded, which could cut into Gillespie's minutes. He remains a viable option in deeper formats, particularly for those needing steals and threes.