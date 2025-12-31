Gillespie registered 17 points (6-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block over 27 minutes during Phoenix's 129-113 loss to Cleveland on Wednesday.

Gillespie did most of his scoring from beyond the arc, extending his streak of at least five three-pointers to three games while finishing as the Suns' fourth-leading scorer behind Devin Booker (32 points), Dillon Brooks (20 points) and Jamaree Bouyea (18 points). Gillespie has taken a leap since entering the Suns' starting lineup permanently Dec. 1, and he'll end the month of December having averaged 16.3 points, 5.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 threes and 1.8 steals over 31.4 minutes per game while connecting on 44.0 percent of his three-point attempts.