Gillespie racked up 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 130-118 victory over San Antonio.

The third-year guard has seen a bigger role than expected in the early going with Jalen Green (hamstring) yet to make his Suns debut and Dillon Brooks (groin) on the shelf as well the past four games. Gillespie is capitalizing on the opportunity, draining multiple three-pointers in six straight games and averaging 14.0 points, 7.0 assists, 3.5 boards, 3.5 threes, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks in 28.0 minutes during Brooks' absence from the lineup. He won't maintain that level of usage once the roster gets healthier, but Gillespie is providing some intriguing production in the short term.