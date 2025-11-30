Gillespie produced 12 points (4-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), two assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 130-112 loss to the Nuggets.

With Grayson Allen back in action, Gillespie slid to the second unit and led the Suns' bench in scoring. While he didn't deliver his best performance from the field, he still connected on at least three three-pointers for a seventh consecutive contest. Even if he isn't starting, the 26-year-old should continue to see ample playing time, especially with Jalen Green (hamstring) sidelined.