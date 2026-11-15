Gillespie dropped 26 points (8-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes during Sunday's 131-123 loss to the Lakers.

Gillespie set a new season high in scoring while leading six Suns to notch double digits in points. He was highly efficient from everywhere on the floor, as Gillespie also tallied season highs in field goals made (eight) and attempted (14), free throws made (five) and attempted (six), and three-pointers made (five) and attempted (10). He's been very productive over his last three outings, averaging 17.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 4.0 triples per game during that span.