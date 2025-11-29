Gillespie finished with 24 points (9-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 123-119 loss to Oklahoma City.

The third-year guard set a new season scoring high while leading the Suns in points as he made his second straight start. Gillespie has scored in double digits in eight straight games, averaging 17.5 points, 4.9 assists, 4.3 boards, 3.4 threes and 1.5 steals over that stretch while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor and 48.2 percent from long range. With Grayson Allen (quadriceps) and Jordan Goodwin (ankle) both banged up and Jalen Green (hamstring) likely not back until at least mid-December, Gillespie will continue to handle a significant role in the Phoenix backcourt.