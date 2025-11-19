Suns' Collin Gillespie: Fills in with big fourth quarter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gillespie amassed 19 points (6-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 127-110 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Gillespie did most of his damage after taking over for Devin Booker in the final stanza. He posted nine points, three rebounds and two assists in the final 12 minutes. Gillespie should continue to find opportunities with Jalen Green (hamstring) out for the next several weeks.
