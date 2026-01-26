Gillespie chipped in 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and four rebounds across 31 minutes during Sunday's 111-102 loss to the Heat.

Until Jalen Green (hamstring) gets fully back up to speed, Gillespie should remain worth holding in the majority of fantasy leagues. The sharpshooter has averaged 14.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.3 three-pointers in 29.9 minutes per game in his last seven appearances.