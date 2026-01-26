Suns' Collin Gillespie: Holding onto significant role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gillespie chipped in 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and four rebounds across 31 minutes during Sunday's 111-102 loss to the Heat.
Until Jalen Green (hamstring) gets fully back up to speed, Gillespie should remain worth holding in the majority of fantasy leagues. The sharpshooter has averaged 14.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.3 three-pointers in 29.9 minutes per game in his last seven appearances.
More News
-
Suns' Collin Gillespie: Delivers full line in win•
-
Suns' Collin Gillespie: Nets 18 points with six dimes•
-
Suns' Collin Gillespie: Notches 13 points in loss•
-
Suns' Collin Gillespie: Continues playing steady minutes•
-
Suns' Collin Gillespie: Drains five triples Wednesday•
-
Suns' Collin Gillespie: Powers Phoenix to victory•