Gillespie is in the Suns' starting lineup against the Kings on Sunday.
Gillespie will make his ninth start of the season Sunday due to the absences of Devin Booker (calf), Bradley Beal (rest) and Kevin Durant (ankle). As a starter, Gillespie has averaged 9.3 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 steals over 23.6 minutes per game.
