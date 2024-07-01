Gillespie signed a two-way deal with the Suns on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Gillespie missed his entire rookie season with Denver while recovering from surgery to repair a fractured right leg. He returned to action last year, making 24 appearances before being shut down with a left knee sprain. Gillespie is presumably healthy after passing a physical to make this deal official, but he's certainly not guaranteed a rotational role with Phoenix in 2024-25.