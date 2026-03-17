Suns' Collin Gillespie: Limited impact in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gillespie posted three points (1-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals over 23 minutes during Monday's 120-112 loss to Boston.
With Devin Booker and Jalen Green combining for 61 points, Gillespie took a backseat on offense. His fantasy appeal hasn't been great lately, as he's shooting 37.7 percent from the field over his last eight games with 9.6 points, 5.1 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.5 three-pointers.
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