Gillespie closed with six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, five assists and one steal over 13 minutes during Monday's 121-98 victory over the Pelicans.

This was Gillespie's lowest workload of the season, but the game was a blowout and there was 14 players that saw action in this game as a result. Gillespie's been a solid deep-league fantasy asset thus far due to Jalen Green's (hamstring) absence. Through 11 games, he's averaging 10.0 points, 5.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.5 three-pointers.