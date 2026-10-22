Gillespie finished with zero points (0-8 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, two assists and four steals over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 124-83 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The fourth-year guard couldn't get his shot going, but the same was true for most of his teammates as the Suns shot just 35.7 percent from the floor in the rout, and 19.4 percent from three-point range. Gillespie at least tried to compensate on the defensive end with his game-high four steals. He's coming off a career-best 2025-26 campaign in which he scored 12.7 points, 4.6 assists, 4.1 boards, 2.9 threes and 1.2 steals over 28.5 minutes in 80 regular-season games, and his role as a key part of Phoenix's second unit appears secure.