Gillespie had six points (2-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 136-109 loss to the Thunder.

Gillespie has been a revelation overall in 2025-26, but he's likely going to have his most competition for playing time of the year if the Suns get back to full strength after the All-Star break. It's possible all of Devin Booker (ankle), Jalen Green (hamstring) and Grayson Allen (knee) are all available by then. Gillespie has averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 3.6 three-pointers in 28.1 minutes per game in his last eight contests.