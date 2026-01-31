Gillespie notched 16 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 24 minutes during Friday's 126-113 victory over the Cavaliers.

Friday marked the 18th time this season that Gillespie connected on at least four three-pointers in a game, and he finished as the Suns' third-leading scorer behind Dillon Brooks (27 points) and Jordan Goodwin (17 points). Gillespie has scored in double digits in nine straight outings, and over that span he has hit on 53.3 percent of his three-point attempts (on 6.7 3PA/G) and averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals over 28.7 minutes per game.