Gillespie had 11 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes during Friday's preseason win over the Nets.

Gillespie flirted with a double-double off the bench as he tries to nail down a reserve role for the Suns this fall. Jared Butler is tentatively penciled in as the top backup point guard behind Jalen Green (hamstring), though the door is open for Gillespie as well as Jordan Goodwin to seize that spot during training camp.