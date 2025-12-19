Gillespie closed with 16 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Thursday's 99-98 win over the Warriors.

Gillespie briefly exited Thursday's game after a knee-to-knee collision with Jonathan Kuminga, but after a quick checkup in the locker room, he got right back into the game and didn't seem any worse for wear. That said, this is the sort of injury that could swell up overnight, so don't be surprised if Gillespie pops up on the injury report ahead of Saturday's rematch with the Warriors.