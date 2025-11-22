Gillespie produced 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and three turnovers in 34 minutes during Friday's 114-113 come-from-behind win over the Timberwolves.

The Suns were down by eight points with 49 seconds left in this game, but through some gritty play, Phoenix was able to mount a comeback, and Gillespie sealed the deal on the win with a pull-up jumper from nine feet out with 6.4 seconds left in regulation. He's been heating up over the past three with averages of 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 3.0 triples and 1.7 steals per contest, making him a must-roster player in fantasy leagues.