Suns' Collin Gillespie: Notches 13 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gillespie racked up 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 127-121 loss to the Heat.
Gillespie continues to be a middle-of-the-road fantasy asset for the Suns. Over his last eight appearances, he's averaging 26.7 minutes per contest with 10.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.4 three-pointers. With Jalen Green (hamstring) due back soon, it will be interesting to see how the backcourt rotation shapes up.
