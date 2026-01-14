Gillespie racked up 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 127-121 loss to the Heat.

Gillespie continues to be a middle-of-the-road fantasy asset for the Suns. Over his last eight appearances, he's averaging 26.7 minutes per contest with 10.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.4 three-pointers. With Jalen Green (hamstring) due back soon, it will be interesting to see how the backcourt rotation shapes up.