Gillespie suffered a right ankle fracture and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, Shane Young of Forbes.com reports.
Gillespie, who is on a two-way deal with the Suns, has played only three minutes in one appearance this season. His absence is unlikely to impact Phoenix's rotation.
