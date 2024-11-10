Gillespie has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Sacramento with a right ankle sprain.
Gillespie suffered the injury Friday while playing for the G League's Valley Suns. The third-year guard will likely spend most of the 2024-25 season in the G League after inking a two-way deal with Phoenix in July.
