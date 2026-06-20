Suns' Collin Gillespie: Plans to re-sign with Phoenix

Gillespie intends to sign a four-year, $48 million contract with the Suns, Shams Charania of ESPN reports Saturday.

Gillespie latched on with Phoenix on a two-way deal in 2024-25 before signing a one-year pact with the club last July. Following a career-best year in 2025-26, the 26-year-old guard has now earned a long-term deal. Across 80 regular-season outings last season, the sharpshooter averaged 12.7 points, 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 three-pointers and 1.2 steals while shooting 40.2 percent from beyond the arc in 28.5 minutes per game.