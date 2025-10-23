Suns' Collin Gillespie: Plays 22 minutes off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gillespie closed Wednesday's 120-116 victory over the Kings with seven points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes.
Gillespie finished third among Phoenix's reserves in minutes behind only Royce O'Neale (29) and Mark Williams (24). Gillespie also played more minutes than Oso Ighodaro (19). The Suns' rotation could be a mess all season, but seeing as Devin Booker starts at the one but isn't a true point guard, there could be plenty of minutes available for a floor general like Gillespie.
