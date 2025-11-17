Gillespie recorded 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 124-122 loss to the Hawks.

Gillespie not only finished as the Suns' third-best scorer behind Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker, but he also ended just two boards and three assists away from a triple-double. His bench role translates to inconsistent upside, but he's a player worth targeting as a reliable streaming option as long as his minutes continue to hover around the 25-30 mark.